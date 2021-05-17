Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Offers First Doses of the Pfizer Shot to 12- to 15-Year-Olds All This Week

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The FDA and CDC approved the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in children as young as twelve last week.

🚨Vaccine Alert 🚨 ALL This WEEK (Monday thru Friday) We have plenty of 1st Dose Pfizer vaccination appointments for ages 12 to 15 at the @OCCC. To get an Appointment, visit the https://t.co/AdfyEUjCv0. @OrangeCoFL @CDRMaguire pic.twitter.com/8MhbHbwhY8 — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) May 17, 2021

12- to 15-year-olds can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center drive thru vaccination site all this week.

Appointments are required and can be made at patientportalfl.com.

A parent or guardian must complete required paperwork including consent forms and stay on site throughout the child’s inoculation.

Families must make appointments for the child’s next dose in the two-dose sequence at another vaccination site in the area.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site will close this week to make room for a full schedule of conferences and other events.

Register for an appointment here.