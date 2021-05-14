Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Closes Next Week To Make Room for Conferences, Events

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Next week is the last week to get your COVID-19 shot at the Orange County Convention Center.

The appointment portal is still open and taking appointments through May 21 when the site will permanently shut down to make room for conferences and other events at the convention center.

Medical staff will provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine on May 14 and 15 and first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds May 17 through May 19.

The site will close by offering one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on May 20 and 21.

Vaccines at the site are by appointment only. No walk-ups are allowed.

Anyone getting a shot on site must provide a valid form of identification such as a drivers’ license or school ID and their QR code from registration.

