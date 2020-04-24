Orange County Convention Center Testing Site Will Remain Open This Weekend, Rain or Shine

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Other sites in the area have closed until next week.

The Florida National Guard has moved testing at the convention center inside an adjacent parking garage. Site spokeswoman Bailey Meyers says only extreme weather like tornado warnings would close the site.

“We can operate as long as it doesn’t get to a dangerous space which would be really extreme tornado warning type weather conditions.”

Meyers says the only requirements for testing are respiratory symptoms or close contact with a COVID-19 patient. She says first responders and healthcare providers don’t need symptoms to be eligible for testing.

“So, Saturday and Sunday no matter what the weather conditions are we will be here, we will be open and you can come get a free test.”

Meyers says 750 people a day can be tested at the convention center. Meanwhile testing sites at Barnett Park and the Mall of the Millennia have closed until Monday.

The Orange County Department of Health announced five sites opened on Monday will continue to be operational next week. There is no criteria for testing at these sites except a minimum age of eighteen years old.

@DohOrange offers a 2nd round of free Mobile #COVID19 Testing for @OrangeCoFL residents. No cost & No criteria for testing. Appointments are required & individuals must be 18 years & older. Get an appointment by calling 407-723-5004. M-F, 8am-5pm. pic.twitter.com/dwtNcg7cfs — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) April 24, 2020

The locations and dates for testing are as follows:

Monday, April 27, 2020 – West Orange Park, (rescheduled from April 24, 2020)

150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 – Apopka High School

555 Martin Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Camping World Stadium,

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

Thursday, April 30, 2020 – Barnett Park,

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Friday, May 1, 2020 – Jay Blanchard Park,

2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

Residents can make an appointment to be tested by calling Orange County’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004 any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.