Orange County Convention Center Testing Site Will Close Thursday Ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

Spc. Joshua Meeker, from the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, collects samples at the Orange County Convention Center Testing site. The drive through testing site is ramping up capacity this week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

The site will re-open next week Wednesday.

The Orange County Convention Center testing site along with other state-run sites are closing today through Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias. 

Spokesperson Mike Jachles says residents should contact their county health department for alternate testing sites that might be open through the weekend. 

“There are also a number of health and hospital systems and pharmacies and urgent care centers as well that have testing available. So, since they’re all indoors, you may want to explore that as an option.”

Jachles says these closures won’t affect how and when individuals and families receive test results. 

“The labs that we’re using from the Orange County Convention Center site are actually out-of-state and at the end of the day Thursday all of the samples that were collected will be sent to that lab so they will be in their possession.”

Orange County will be closing its testing site at Econ Soccer Complex on Friday through the middle of next week in preparation for the storm. 

The Mexican Consulate in Orlando will open a testing site on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

