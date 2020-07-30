Orange County Convention Center Testing Site Will Close Thursday Ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The site will re-open next week Wednesday.

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #COVID19 testing at Econ Park will be closed Friday, 7/31 – Wednesday, 8/5. @OrangeCoFL will contact those who have registered for appts to reschedule.

The Orange County Convention Center testing site along with other state-run sites are closing today through Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Spokesperson Mike Jachles says residents should contact their county health department for alternate testing sites that might be open through the weekend.

“There are also a number of health and hospital systems and pharmacies and urgent care centers as well that have testing available. So, since they’re all indoors, you may want to explore that as an option.”

Jachles says these closures won’t affect how and when individuals and families receive test results.

“The labs that we’re using from the Orange County Convention Center site are actually out-of-state and at the end of the day Thursday all of the samples that were collected will be sent to that lab so they will be in their possession.”

Orange County will be closing its testing site at Econ Soccer Complex on Friday through the middle of next week in preparation for the storm.

The Mexican Consulate in Orlando will open a testing site on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.