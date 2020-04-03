Orange County Convention Center Testing Site Reaches Maximum Capacity Seven Minutes After it Opens

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site closed to the public seven minutes after it opened today.

Only 250 people can be tested at the site each day.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Florida National Guard had already screened and approved 250 people for testing and the site was closed to the public.

Spokesperson Lauren Luna says the demand for tests spiked after they removed the age restriction on testing.

“Right before that change happened, we were seeing about 10 to 15 cars in line at 8 am. And yesterday we had 189 at 8 am, and this morning we had 240 in line at 8 am.”

That’s why she says it’s important to get to the site early.

#COVID19 temporary drive-through testing site @OCCC is now open. Starting today there is no age restriction!

New criteria:

✅ Fever 99.6 or higher AND

✅ respiratory symptoms OR

✅ pre-existing conditions.

Info: https://t.co/fwpmWnOncK pic.twitter.com/qiVdYGaDmQ — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 1, 2020

“So, our first car was there lined up right around 6 o’clock. It is a very long wait, but it is important if you’re really needing to get tested that you come down and you’re prepared to wait that time.”

People with at least a 99.5 degree temperature and respiratory symptoms or pre-existing conditions along with first responders and medical workers can be tested.

The site will reopen for testing on Saturday at 9 am.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.