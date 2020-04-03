 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Convention Center Testing Site Reaches Maximum Capacity Seven Minutes After it Opens

Orange County Convention Center drive-thru testing site. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site closed to the public seven minutes after it opened today.

Only 250 people can be tested at the site each day. 

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Florida National Guard had already screened and approved 250 people for testing and the site was closed to the public.

Spokesperson Lauren Luna says the demand for tests spiked after they removed the age restriction on testing. 

“Right before that change happened, we were seeing about 10 to 15 cars in line at 8 am. And yesterday we had 189 at 8 am, and this morning we had 240 in line at 8 am.”

That’s why she says it’s important to get to the site early.

“So, our first car was there lined up right around 6 o’clock. It is a very long wait, but it is important if you’re really needing to get tested that you come down and you’re prepared to wait that time.”

People with at least a 99.5 degree temperature and respiratory symptoms or pre-existing conditions along with first responders and medical workers can be tested.

The site will reopen for testing on Saturday at 9 am. 

