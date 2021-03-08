Orange County Convention Center Expands Vaccine Eligibility To Include Medically Vulnerable With Signed Doctor’s Form

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Orange County Department of Health says all K-12 personnel, police officers, firefighters, and medically vulnerable people can now get vaccinated at the Convention Center.

👩‍🏫 ATTENTION ALL SCHOOL STAFF 👨‍🏫

All educators and school staff now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine! Please share and tag your favorite teachers, professors and staff to help spread the word.

🍎 More information: https://t.co/5hXVu8Gfjz@OCPSnews pic.twitter.com/KBHNsq6lij — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 8, 2021



Along with these new groups, people who are 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, and health care workers can also get shots at the convention center.

Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino says these new eligibility rules apply to all the vaccine sites in the county per federal vaccine guidelines.

“So we are accepting those forms and please make an appointment. We have plenty of appointments open especially for tomorrow there are appointments about one thousand appointments for tomorrow.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says people should remember to bring any ID that’s needed to prove eligibility to get a shot.

“Any educator or support staff member regardless of age including substitute teachers, bus drivers, and day care workers with valid ID can get vaccinated at this site. Firefighters or sworn law enforcement officers of all ages are eligible to get vaccinated here.”

The CDR registration website, patientportalfl.com, is still being updated to reflect this expanded eligibility.

Anyone who can’t register online and is medically vulnerable, can still get vaccinated on site with the approved signed DOH form from their doctor.