Orange County Convention Center Coronavirus Testing Site Closed for Independence Day
State-supported coronavirus testing sites are closed for the holiday.
State-supported COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of the holiday. The sites will re-open Sunday, July 5. A list of state-supported testing sites and hours of operations is available on FDEM’s website – https://t.co/J4PY5JJw76
— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) July 3, 2020
The drive thru coronavirus testing site is closed at the Orange County Convention Center today in honor of the Fourth of July.
In a Tweet, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said the site along with other state-run testing sites will reopen on Sunday, July 5th at 9 am.
In Central Florida, other testing sites that are affected by these holiday hours include:
Volusia County: Publix at Saxon Crossings
Brevard County: Eastern Florida State College
Lake County: Publix at Tavares Crossroads
Yesterday, 1,889 swabs were collected at the OCCC test site, marking 55,757 tests in total performed on-site since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
For a full list of state-supported coronavirus testing sites click the link.
