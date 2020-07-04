 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Convention Center Coronavirus Testing Site Closed for Independence Day

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jacob Morrison

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

State-supported coronavirus testing sites are closed for the holiday. 

The drive thru coronavirus testing site is closed at the Orange County Convention Center today in honor of the Fourth of July.

In a Tweet, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said the site along with other state-run testing sites will reopen on Sunday, July 5th at 9 am.

In Central Florida, other testing sites that are affected by these holiday hours include:

Volusia County: Publix at Saxon Crossings

Brevard County: Eastern Florida State College

Lake County: Publix at Tavares Crossroads

Yesterday, 1,889 swabs were collected at the OCCC test site, marking 55,757 tests in total performed on-site since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

For a full list of state-supported coronavirus testing sites click the link. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

TOP