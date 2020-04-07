Orange County Convention Center Coronavirus Testing Site Asks Federal, State Governments for More Testing Kits

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site has run out of federally provided test kits.



Spokesperson Lauren Luna says the state has stepped up with enough kits to provide 250 tests a day through Sunday. Luna says they’ve requested more tests from the federal and state governments to keep the site running after that.

“Our requests will either be approved or be given a number of tests that may not be the full requested amount or it’ll be denied.”

Luna says the only difference between the state and federal kits is how the sample is collected for processing. She says both kits take about seven to eight days to get results.

“They’re actually throat swabs instead of nasal cavity swabs. So, the testing mechanism is different as well.”

Luna says the youngest person tested at the site was four years old, the oldest person was ninety two.

To be tested, a person needs to have a fever of 99.5 degrees or higher and either respiratory symptoms or pre-existing conditions. First responders and healthcare workers don’t need to have symptoms to be tested.

