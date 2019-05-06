 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Commissioners will Choose a New Fire Chief Tomorrow

by (WMFE)
Demings said Fitzgerald had thirty six years of experience in the Orange County Fire Rescue. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orange County Commissioners will vote tomorrow on whether James Fitzgerald will be the county’s new fire chief.

Former Chief Otto Drozd resigned in April.

Orange County Deputy Fire Chief James Fitzgerald was recommended for the role by County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Demings said Fitzgerald had thirty six years of experience in the Orange County Fire Rescue.

In a letter to the County Commissioners he recommended Fitzgerald saying:

“Throughout his lengthy career with OCFRD, Chief Fitzgerald had provided steady leadership to the department’s personnel and has assured our organization’s constant growth across all fronts to meet the public safety demands of our community.”

Fitzgerald has served as second in command to former Orange County Fire Chief Otto Drozd since 2012. He was also interim fire chief for a year in 2011.

If approved, Fitzgerald’s first day would be May 19.

Drozd-who lead the organization for almost 7 years-resigned in April. 

He didn’t give an explanation for his resignation.

In a letter to Demings he said he planned on resigning May 31 and said:

“It is my sincere hope that the next Fire Chief will be supported in the work that lies ahead and I am committed to be a resource to our community going forward.”

