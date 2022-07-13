Orange County commissioners to take up proposed $6 billion budget

Orange County commissioners are beginning deliberations Wednesday on a proposed $6 billion budget.

The budget is about $444 million less than the current year’s budget.

It is based on mostly robust economic projections, including an anticipated $275 million in tourism development tax collections.

That number had shrunk to $167 million during the 2019-2020 fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget also anticipates a 13% increase in property tax proceeds.

There’s money to support affordable housing, salary increases for county employees and new positions in the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue.

The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.