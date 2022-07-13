 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County commissioners to take up proposed $6 billion budget

by (WMFE)

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. Photo: Orange TV


Orange County commissioners are beginning deliberations Wednesday on a proposed $6 billion budget. 

The budget is about $444 million less than the current year’s budget. 

It is based on mostly robust economic projections, including an anticipated $275 million in tourism development tax collections. 

That number had shrunk to $167 million during the 2019-2020 fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The budget also anticipates a 13% increase in property tax proceeds. 

There’s money to support affordable housing, salary increases for county employees and new positions in the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue. 

The fiscal year begins Oct. 1. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP