Orange County Commissioners Discuss Arts Funding

Several arts groups are up for new funding at Tuesday’s Orange County Commission meeting. The recommended projects mostly focus on building or improving arts facilities, with the exception of one “blockbuster” event.

The county’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Council created the Blockbuster Fund in 2015. It’s carved out of money already allocated to arts and culture.

The fund’s specific aim is to help bankroll major events expected to draw crowds of 100-thousand people or more, hence the “Blockbuster” moniker, and if the event involves collaboration between community arts organizations, so much the better.

This year, the Advisory Council is recommending $400,000 from the Blockbuster Fund go to the Creative City Project for its “Immerse 2019” event in October.

Last year’s “Immerse” staged a two-day downtown Orlando takeover, filling the streets with hundreds of local artists and a massive strolling audience.

The Advisory Council is also making its annual recommendation for allocation of construction related funds, totaling $1.2 million. The seven Orange County arts organizations, including the Orlando Ballet, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, and the Pine Castle Historical Society, must get the okay from county commissioners.