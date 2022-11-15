 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Commission dismisses use of future tax revenue to clean up landfill for development

This map provided by Orange County shows the proposed location of Fieldstream Village and plans to four-lane portions of Lake Underhill Road.


A developer’s proposal to use $60 million in future tax revenue to remove an old landfill and make way for luxury apartments didn’t fly with the Orange County Commission on Tuesday.

MMI Development wants to build Fieldstream Village on Lake Underhill Road, with 1,500 apartments, plus shops and restaurants. The proposal includes widening the road, something the county has been planning.

But the 65-acre property — plus land under the road itself — used to be Cloyd’s Dairy Landfill, a private dump used by the county in the 1960s. It closed in 1980.

Using a Tax Increment Financing district, MMI wants to redirect property taxes from the development to cover the cost of removing that trash. Of an estimated $112 million in property taxes by 2053, 75% would go toward the project.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe and others questioned the fairness of that approach.

“[W]e can’t tell people who live there, ‘You’re not allowed to have animal services’ or ‘You’re limited on emergency services.’ Where does that gap fall when it comes to that funding?” Uribe asked during a workshop meeting Tuesday.

The county administrator’s answer: other taxpayers.

Commissioners want their staff and MMI to continue negotiations.


