Orange County, City of Orlando Announce Next Week’s Mobile Vaccination Sites in Push to Get More Shots in Arms

Orange County and AdventHealth have partnered up on a special vaccine hesitancy conference on Monday to try to get more people inoculated as quickly as possible.

It’s DAY 100 for our COVID19 Vaccination event at the @OCCC! It’s been a long journey, but we are still providing Pfizer vaccinations this week & into the month of May. So, schedule an appointment at the CDR Health Pro website https://t.co/EtlRkIQ5u1. #IGotMyShot @OrangeCoFL pic.twitter.com/naA4UQq4WB — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) April 22, 2021

Mobile vaccination sites in Orange County are opening at Meadow Woods Recreation Center on Monday and Tuesday and at Goldenrod Recreation Center on Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 6 pm.

Mayor Jerry Demings says shots are available by walkup and by appointment at these sites. Up to 1,000 doses of the Pfizer shot are available each day.

Demings says three mobile sites are opening on Wednesday at local high schools. The sites will be operated in conjunction with Orange County Public Schools.

“Another news flash here. On Wednesday April 28, the mobile vaccination sites will be operating at the gymnasiums located at Colonial High School, Evans High School and Jones High School. Again, Colonial, Evans and Jones High Schools next Wednesday.”

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to get vaccinated.

The City of Orlando will also open seven new mobile coronavirus vaccination sites in conjunction with the Florida Department of Emergency Management starting tomorrow.

Shots at the sites will be distributed on a first come, first served basis between 10 am and 6 pm. Only walk ups will be accepted at these sites.

Mayor Buddy Dyer is encouraging residents to make their plans to get vaccinated.

“April 23: Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. April 24 and 25: Trotters Park. April 27: Camping World Stadium. May 1: Festival Park. May 2: The Farmers’ Market at Lake Eola Park. May 5: Washington Shores Shopping Plaza. May 8: The James R. Smith Neighborhood Center.”

