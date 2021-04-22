 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County, City of Orlando Announce Next Week’s Mobile Vaccination Sites in Push to Get More Shots in Arms

by (WMFE)

Photo: Spencer Davis

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County and AdventHealth have partnered up on a special vaccine hesitancy conference on Monday to try to get more people inoculated as quickly as possible.

Mobile vaccination sites in Orange County are opening at Meadow Woods Recreation Center on Monday and Tuesday and at Goldenrod Recreation Center on Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 6 pm.

Mayor Jerry Demings says shots are available by walkup and by appointment at these sites. Up to 1,000 doses of the Pfizer shot are available each day. 

Demings says three mobile sites are opening on Wednesday at local high schools. The sites will be operated in conjunction with Orange County Public Schools.

“Another news flash here. On Wednesday April 28, the mobile vaccination sites will be operating at the gymnasiums located at Colonial High School, Evans High School and Jones High School. Again, Colonial, Evans and Jones High Schools next Wednesday.”

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to get vaccinated. 

The City of Orlando will also open seven new mobile coronavirus vaccination sites in conjunction with the Florida Department of Emergency Management starting tomorrow.

Shots at the sites will be distributed on a first come, first served basis between 10 am and 6 pm. Only walk ups will be accepted at these sites.

Mayor Buddy Dyer is encouraging residents to make their plans to get vaccinated.

“April 23: Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. April 24 and 25: Trotters Park. April 27: Camping World Stadium. May 1: Festival Park. May 2: The Farmers’ Market at Lake Eola Park. May 5: Washington Shores Shopping Plaza. May 8: The James R. Smith Neighborhood Center.”

To find your closest vaccine, click here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP