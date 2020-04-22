Orange County Business Task Force Meets Today; DeSantis Slams Unemployment System; Hospitals Lobby To Restart Elective SurgeriesYour Coronavirus Update For 4/22

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Orange County business task force to meet

Amy Green, WMFE

An Orange County task force charged with developing a strategy to restart the local economy is scheduled to meet for the first time today.

The task force is composed of nearly 50 representatives of local hospitals, theme parks, financial institutions, hotels and small businesses.

The group also includes representatives from Lake, Osceola and Seminole counties.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Orange TV will carry it live, and you can listen to 90.7 News for the latest coverage.

State unemployment system “a jalopy”

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

It’s been more than a month since Florida closed restaurants and bars and the state is still grappling with a broken unemployment system.

The system hasn’t been able to handle the surge in claims. The state has added more people to man the phones, and created a paper-application but only about 6 % of claims have been processed.

DeSantis said the system was faulty to begin with.

“The fact that the state paid 77 million for this thing, I mean it’s a jalopy. So we got a lot of great talent in there working on fixing it but you also have the situation where it’s not just the state you have federal databases that are being pinged and guess what? Those are being stressed too. It’s very slow.”

DeSantis said later this week he will have a presentation on what the state is doing to fix the unemployment system.

DeSantis considers allowing elective surgeries at hospitals

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Florida hospital and physician groups are asking Governor Ron DeSantis to allow them to restart urgent and elective surgeries.

They say the reason DeSantis suspended the practices via executive order—to preserve medical supplies—has passed. The rate of new coronavirus infections is slowing and the state has started talks about how to reopen businesses and public spaces.

DeSantis said he’s considering lifting his executive order.

“That absolutely has to happen. I can’t tell you when it’s going to happen but it’s something I’m committed to getting done.”

In its letter to DeSantis, the Florida Medical Association, a physicians group, says thousands of people have seen postponements in their treatments for kidney failure, heart disease and cancer because of the executive order.

The organization warns a second crisis is brewing: more emergencies and deaths from people who’ve gone untreated or had their treatments delayed.

