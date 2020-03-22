Orange County Begins COVID-10 Testing, Plans To Sample Asymptomatic Residents To Map Spread

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



As testing for COVID-19 ramps up in Central Florida, Orange County says it will also test people not showing symptoms to help uncover the spread of the virus. Orange County received 150 test kits Sunday.

County officials said they will randomly sample asymptomatic residents who are near people who tested positive.

“We will go to random places in the community based on criteria that we have established and start testing random individuals,” said Orange County’s Dr. Raul Pino. “The idea is that it could give us a better idea how the infection is distributing through our community.”

He plans to share the geographical information publicly to help map the spread.

The county will also start testing high-risk individuals by appointment only, adhering to strict guidelines set by the CDC when determining who gets testing

“We only have 150 test kits and we are not guaranteed we are going to receive any more,” said Pino. “Although we are on the priority list, we don’t know how regular those are.”

Residents showing symptoms can call 407-723-5004 to see if they are eligible for testing and make an appointment. People are not advised to drive to the center without an appointment.

A state-run drive-through testing site is slated to open Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center.