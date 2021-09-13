Orange County Baby Dies From COVID-19, Marking Youngest Victim Yet to Succumb to the Virus

A baby under the age of one has died of COVID-19 in Orange County.

The infant was one of 56 COVID-19 deaths reported in Orange County since September 9th.

Orange County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says the baby was a county resident under the age of one.

“The age range for the deaths was 0 to 95. That means someone younger than one. And we will not give any details about that individual at all. Because it’s just one single case. And it could be easily identified.”

When asked, Pino says he believes the baby is the youngest person to die of the virus in the county so far.

“Younger than one that we know. Yes. I believe so. That resides in the county.”

Pino says new cases peaked two weeks ago in the county, but it’s hard to tell whether deaths have as well as there’s a lag in that reporting.