 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Baby Dies From COVID-19, Marking Youngest Victim Yet to Succumb to the Virus

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orange County


A baby under the age of one has died of COVID-19 in Orange County. 

The infant was one of 56 COVID-19 deaths reported in Orange County since September 9th. 

Orange County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says the baby was a county resident under the age of one.

“The age range for the deaths was 0 to 95. That means someone younger than one. And we will not give any details about that individual at all. Because it’s just one single case. And it could be easily identified.”

When asked, Pino says he believes the baby is the youngest person to die of the virus in the county so far.

“Younger than one that we know. Yes. I believe so. That resides in the county.”

Pino says new cases peaked two weeks ago in the county, but it’s hard to tell whether deaths have as well as there’s a lag in that reporting.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP