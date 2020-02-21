 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Authorities Release Identities In Murder-Suicide Case

by Daniel Santiago (WMFE)

Orange County deputies say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent shot his family to death and then himself. 

Authorities say Ezequiel Almodovar killed a woman and two children aged 16 and 12 before killing himself. 

Deputies found their bodies in their Orlando home yesterday after receiving a call from someone who was concerned about the family’s well-being. 

Deputies say Almodovar was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent working at Orlando International Airport.

A motive has not been released. 

 

 


