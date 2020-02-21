Orange County Authorities Release Identities In Murder-Suicide Case
Orange County deputies say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent shot his family to death and then himself.
Authorities say Ezequiel Almodovar killed a woman and two children aged 16 and 12 before killing himself.
Deputies found their bodies in their Orlando home yesterday after receiving a call from someone who was concerned about the family’s well-being.
Deputies say Almodovar was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent working at Orlando International Airport.
A motive has not been released.
