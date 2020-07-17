Orange County Announces Twenty-Four More of Its Schools Automatically Qualify for Free Meals This Fall
Orange County Public Schools announced today that twenty-four more of its schools will automatically qualify for the free-and-reduced lunch program this fall.
The district’s Food and Nutrition Services program used a Federal Department of Health database to determine which families already qualified for federal aid.
Then, they worked with the USDA to automatically enroll schools with enough students from families living below the poverty level into the meal program.
Students at these schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches daily during the school year and parents won’t need to fill out any additional paperwork.
Here is the list of schools that was added in July:
- AMIKids Orlando
- Apopoka Memorial Middle School
- Chain of Lakes Middle School
- Columbia Elementary School
- Conway Middle School
- Corner Lake Middle School
- East River High School
- Edgewater High School
- Gotha Middle School
- Hidden Oaks Elementary School
- John Young Elementary School
- Lakeview Middle School
- Legacy Middle School
- Metro West Elementary School
- Ocoee Middle School
- Ocoee High School
- Odyssey Middle School
- Prairie Lake Elementary School
- Rock Springs Elementary School
- Shenandoah Elementary School
- Simon Youth Academy
- Tildenville Elementary School
- University High School
- Wolf Lake Middle School
For more information on the free-and-reduced lunch program, click on the link.
