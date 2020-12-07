Orange County Animal Services Holds Pet Food Giveaway Wednesday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County pet owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic can pick up free cat and dog food Wednesday in Orlando.

🐾Free pet food giveaway from @OCAS_Orlando for @OrangeCoFL residents who are impacted by #COVID19. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at noon at South Econ Rec Center. No appointments needed. Thank you to our sponsors Don Mealey auto dealerships and Pawsitive Shelter Photography. pic.twitter.com/lMV6qGkXOe — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) December 4, 2020

The drive through giveaway will take place at 12 noon at the South Econ Recreation Center.

No appointments are needed and pet food is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the goal is to give some extra support to pet owners affected by COVID-19.

“We want to keep pet owners and their pets together. In keeping with proper COVID-19 social distancing protocols this is a drive through event.”

The food distribution is organized by Orange County Animal Services and is open to Orange County residents only.

Back in June, OCAS held a similar event and distributed more than 700 bags of pet food.

