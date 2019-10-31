 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Opera Orlando Opens New Season

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Bob Neu, Brittany Renee Robinson & Gabriel Preisser. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Opera Orlando launches its season with a new twist on The Marriage of Figaro, bringing Mozart’s opera into the 20th Century and drawing inspiration from Downton Abbey. 

Intersection’s Matthew Peddie sits down with the opera company’s executive and artistic director Gabe Preisser, who peforms the role of Figaro, soprano Brittany Robinson who’s performing the role of countess, and director Bob Neu. 

Preisser says it will be the last season before the opera moves into Steinmetz Hall, the brand new performing arts space at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP