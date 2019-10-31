Opera Orlando Opens New Season

Opera Orlando launches its season with a new twist on The Marriage of Figaro, bringing Mozart’s opera into the 20th Century and drawing inspiration from Downton Abbey.

Intersection’s Matthew Peddie sits down with the opera company’s executive and artistic director Gabe Preisser, who peforms the role of Figaro, soprano Brittany Robinson who’s performing the role of countess, and director Bob Neu.

Preisser says it will be the last season before the opera moves into Steinmetz Hall, the brand new performing arts space at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.