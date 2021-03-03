 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


OPD: Expect Traffic Delays Around FEMA Vaccine Sites in Orlando

by (WMFE)

Photo: OPD

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

If you’re driving near the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando today expect some delays. 

The Orlando Police Department says a mobile FEMA vaccine clinic opened at the site Wednesday. 

As a result, slowdowns are expected on South Semoran Blvd, Curry Ford Road, Glenwood Ave, and La Costa Drive. 

OPD officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will be in the area to help direct traffic and residents are urged to avoid the area or take an alternate route. 

The vaccine site is open from 9 until 5 daily or until supplies run out now through Saturday, March 5. 

For traffic updates, follow @OrlandoPolice.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP