OPD: Expect Traffic Delays Around FEMA Vaccine Sites in Orlando

If you’re driving near the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando today expect some delays.

The Orlando Police Department says a mobile FEMA vaccine clinic opened at the site Wednesday.

As a result, slowdowns are expected on South Semoran Blvd, Curry Ford Road, Glenwood Ave, and La Costa Drive.

OPD officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will be in the area to help direct traffic and residents are urged to avoid the area or take an alternate route.

The vaccine site is open from 9 until 5 daily or until supplies run out now through Saturday, March 5.

