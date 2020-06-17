Only A Third of Floridians Polled in AAA Survey Have Summer Vacation Plans Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Less than half as many Floridians are planning a summer vacation this year compared with the same time last year according to a new AAA survey.

More than 400 families and individuals in the state participated in the AAA Consumer Pulse survey in late May.

Only about a third of those polled said they have summer travel plans this year, compared with more than 60 percent last year.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the trend this season is “safe-cations” – trips taken within 300 miles or less of the home.

“Some are referring to it as a safe-cation. You know maybe that they can control their environment. Whether that be driving in a personal vehicle as opposed to jumping on a flight or in a rental car or something like that.”

Jenkins says about 18 percent of Floridians polled said they would fly to their destinations on a plane and 14 percent said they would rent a car.

“So right now, I think that the majority they’re just not really feeling comfortable traveling like they used to. You get more people who are interested in probably taking a road trip, traveling a little bit closer to home.”

The survey found only a COVID-19 vaccine, fewer coronavirus cases, safer air travel, or a CDC confirmation it’s safe to travel would change people’s behaviors.

Here are some reminders from Jenkins if you and your family are planning on hitting the road this Father’s Day:

“Understand the cancellation policy associated with the rate you book.

Know whether the hotel’s amenities are closed or otherwise affected by the pandemic.

Understand the hotel’s cleaning procedures, which are being enhanced by many chains.

Bring your own cleaning supplies for additional peace of mind and to sanitize high-touch areas like the remote control, phone, door handles, faucets, etc.

Bring a mask and sanitizer.

Wash your hands frequently.

On a flight, consider packing a meal or snacks that would not violate TSA rules.

Practice social distancing when you can while in the airport and elsewhere.

Minimize personal encounters at the airport, by managing aspects of your trip online like checking in.

Know whether your destination or your activities will require you to quarantine when you return home.”

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.