Central Florida News


OnePULSE Foundation Scholarships To Recognize Victims’ Ambitions, Dreams

by (WMFE)
Pulse

Amy Green / WMFE

The onePULSE Foundation for the first time will begin accepting applications Dec. 1 for 49 scholarships offered on behalf of those slain in the Pulse mass shooting.

The foundation says it is working with families and loved ones to offer scholarships recognizing the victims’ ambitions, dreams and goals.

One scholarship offered on behalf of Shane Tomlinson, a singer, will be for aspiring vocalists.

The scholarships will be for up to $10,000 to be used at an accredited institution of higher learning, including career and technical schools. The awards will be offered annually.

The application window closes Jan. 31. Recipients will be notified in the spring. Orlando Health and AdventHealth also are supporting the effort.

The 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub left 49 dead and dozens more wounded.

 


