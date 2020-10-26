 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


OnePULSE Foundation Opens Second Round Of Applications For Annual Legacy Scholarships

by Cliff Tumetel (WMFE)
The temporary memorial at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The OnePulse Foundation is opening up a second round of applications for its 49 legacy scholarships. The scholarships are worth up to $10,000 each towards college tuition and other places of higher learning. They honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

The mission of the OnePulse Foundation includes four “pillars”: the memorial, the museum, and the education and scholarship programs. 

 The inaugural class of 49 Legacy Scholarship recipients last year were awarded $330,000.  

 CEO Barbara Poma says that the scholarships were created by families of the victims as a legacy for their loved ones.  

“Instead of it being just a name, they became real, they can be embodied by others,” said Poma.

“So every time we offer a scholarship to someone, they know all about their angel, whose legacy they’re carrying on,” said Poma. 

The scholarships are funded with investments from Advent Health, Orlando Health and others. 

The scholarships are open to all students but family members of 49 victims, survivors and first responders are given preference.  Applications will be accepted from December 1st, 2020 through January 31st, 2021. 


