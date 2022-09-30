OneBlood is in urgent need of blood donors after Hurricane Ian

The blood and platelets are needed during rescue missions post-Ian, as well as to continue to serve patients with longstanding medical conditions like cancer.

Efforts are underway to replenish Florida’s blood supply following Hurricane Ian. Blood donors are urgently needed. 🩸 ⁣

⁣

If you are eligible to donate blood please visit a OneBlood donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive as soon as possible: https://t.co/ukY05Ko8iX pic.twitter.com/LtUsVqdYAq — OneBlood (@my1blood) September 30, 2022

OneBlood has put out an urgent call for blood donors after Hurricane Ian.

Central Floridians are encouraged to visit their nearest donor center or red OneBlood bus to donate.

All blood types are needed, but O Negative and O Positive and platelet donors are in especially high demand.

To make an appointment or to find your nearest donation center, visit donorportal.oneblood.org. You must be 16 years old and up and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate blood.

