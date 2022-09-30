 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
OneBlood is in urgent need of blood donors after Hurricane Ian

Photo: Pixabay


The blood and platelets are needed during rescue missions post-Ian, as well as to continue to serve patients with longstanding medical conditions like cancer. 

OneBlood has put out an urgent call for blood donors after Hurricane Ian. 

Central Floridians are encouraged to visit their nearest donor center or red OneBlood bus to donate. 

All blood types are needed, but O Negative and O Positive and platelet donors are in especially high demand. 

To make an appointment or to find your nearest donation center, visit donorportal.oneblood.org. You must be 16 years old and up and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate blood. 

Click here to give blood.


