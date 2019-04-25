 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


One Orlando Alliance Encouraging Acts Of Kindness In Days Leading To Pulse Anniversary

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)

Courtesy of Flickr

On June 12th it will be three years since the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The One Orlando Alliance is kicking off the Act, Love, Give Movement, to honor the 49 victims each day leading up to the anniversary.

The movement, which began in 2017, asks people to do good acts in the community.

That can be anything from helping out at a pet shelter to packaging food for the homeless.

Jennifer Foster, the Executive Director of the One Orlando Alliance, says that an act of kindness just has to make an impact in the community.

“It doesn’t have to be volunteering for an organization,” she said. “While we have many opportunities like that, it can be something as simple as just doing something kind for a stranger or, you know, buying a coffee for someone in line at a coffee shop or picking up some trash on the street that somebody may have dropped.”

The acts of love and kindness will last right up to Orlando United Day on June 12th.


