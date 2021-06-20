 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


One dead after driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Julia Kadel


WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one man and injuring another.

News outlets report a statement from the president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus says the driver and the victims were a “part of the chorus family.”

The driver was taken into custody.

Authorities did not say whether they think the crash was intentional. Police say the other victim is expected to survive.

The crash happened near a convertible Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was riding in. She said in a statement she was “deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost.”


