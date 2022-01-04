On ‘Valentine,’ Snail Mail returns to pin the heart’s brass tacks
Lindsey Jordan’s band, Snail Mail, hit it big in 2018 with the debut album Lush. After gaining a devout following and touring extensively, the 22-year-old musician hit the pause button in 2020 following a breakup and a stint in rehab. Those events inform her new album, Valentine, which may have a bit more sheen thanks in part to co-production from Brad Cook, but Jordan’s lyrics continue to cut — deeply.
Thankfully, we’ll get up close and personal with Snail Mail and Valentine with this mini-concert, which World Cafe recorded live at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, N.Y.
