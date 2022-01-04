On ‘Valentine,’ Snail Mail returns to pin the heart’s brass tacks

 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
by Stephen Kallao (NPR)

Lindsey Jordan’s band, Snail Mail, hit it big in 2018 with the debut album Lush. After gaining a devout following and touring extensively, the 22-year-old musician hit the pause button in 2020 following a breakup and a stint in rehab. Those events inform her new album, Valentine, which may have a bit more sheen thanks in part to co-production from Brad Cook, but Jordan’s lyrics continue to cut — deeply.

Thankfully, we’ll get up close and personal with Snail Mail and Valentine with this mini-concert, which World Cafe recorded live at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, N.Y.

