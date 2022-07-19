 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Oh the things we can see, thanks to JWST

by (WMFE)

The Southern Ring Nebula, captured by JWST. Photo: NASA


It’s been a week since the first James Webb Space Telescope images captivated scientists and the general public alike.

Aside from bringing stunning images of the cosmos, the observations are propelling astronomy to new heights. So what can scientists see from these new images? We’ll speak with Embry Riddle physics professor Terry Oswalt about how scientists are buzzing about these new images.

Then, the images are changing the way we think about our universe. No longer does it seem vast and empty; rather, stunning and brilliant — teeming with activity. We’ll speak with The Atlantic’s Marina Koren about how JWST images are changing the way we think and talk about the cosmos.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to

