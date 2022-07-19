Oh the things we can see, thanks to JWST
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
It’s been a week since the first James Webb Space Telescope images captivated scientists and the general public alike.
Aside from bringing stunning images of the cosmos, the observations are propelling astronomy to new heights. So what can scientists see from these new images? We’ll speak with Embry Riddle physics professor Terry Oswalt about how scientists are buzzing about these new images.
Then, the images are changing the way we think about our universe. No longer does it seem vast and empty; rather, stunning and brilliant — teeming with activity. We’ll speak with The Atlantic’s Marina Koren about how JWST images are changing the way we think and talk about the cosmos.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity