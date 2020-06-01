 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Oh Hello, Hurricane Season: Chances High Of Tropical Development

by Jeff Huffman, WUFT (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins today, and it’s already off to a busy start.

Two tropical storms developed in May, and Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says the third named storm of the young season may form this week in the Gulf of Mexico.

“This would actually be the remnant moisture and circulation from an Eastern Pacific storm named Amanda,” said meteorologist Jeff Huffman. “Forecast models suggest it will cross over Central America and enter the Bay of Campeche by Wednesday, potentially spawning a new storm that would slowly drift north.”

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center placed the odds of tropical development at 70 percent in their most recent outlook, but say it’s far too soon to project where it may track or how strong it could become. The next name on the list for the Atlantic basin would be Cristobal.

Check here to read more about changing hurricane preparations because of the coronavirus pandemic. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP