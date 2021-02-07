Officials plead: Don’t let Super Bowl become superspreader
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
It’s Super Bowl Sunday! As we cheer on the Bucs (or even if you’re a Chiefs fan), it’s critical to remember our pandemic precautions. The safest way to watch the big game is with those you live with; if you have other plans, masks and distancing must be part of your gameday.
— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) February 7, 2021
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity