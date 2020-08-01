 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle, fifteen have died this year

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 13th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 15 total deaths this year.

The remains of the 4-month-old female panther were found Thursday in Lee County on a rural road near Lehigh Acres.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.


