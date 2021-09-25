 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Officials: Error causes 50 teachers’ bonus checks to bounce

by The Associated Press (AP)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce.

The Florida Department of Education said Friday that disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error.

Bank officials say they’re working to fix the problem, and any fees incurred will be refunded.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo brought attention to the error Friday morning when he tweeted a photo of a teacher’s return item notice that was received after trying to deposit the check.


