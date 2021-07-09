Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium

Photo: Joel Herzog
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium.
The Tampa facility announced Thursday that initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but a veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause.
Officials say The Florida Aquarium’s remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care.
The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.
