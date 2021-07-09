 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Joel Herzog


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium.

The Tampa facility announced Thursday that initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but a veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause.

Officials say The Florida Aquarium’s remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care.

The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP