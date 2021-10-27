 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Officer Jason Raynor’s family sets up scholarship fund in his name for aspiring officers

Photo: Jason Raynor


Officer Jason Raynor’s family has set up a scholarship fund in his name to help future members of the Daytona Beach Police Department pay for their education and training. 

The Jason Raynor Scholarship Fund was set up by the fallen officer’s family on what would have been his 27th birthday. 

The fund will use money raised for Raynor and his family after he was shot in the line of duty to send future Daytona Beach Police officers to accredited law enforcement academies in the state.

Raynor’s father Todd Raynor says the inspiration for this award was watching his son work two or three jobs at a time in order to complete his studies and become an officer.

In a statement Raynor said, “We felt it was appropriate to assist future Daytona Beach Police officers in a similar situation so that they can focus on their career instead of having to worry about how to pay for it all.” 

Officer Raynor passed away in August two months after sustaining injuries in the line of duty. 

For more information on the scholarship, call 386-671-5407.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

