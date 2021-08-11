 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Officer Jason Raynor’s Family Says His Condition is Slowly Improving Months After He Was Shot in the Line of Duty

by (WMFE)

Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department


The family of a Daytona Beach Police Officer shot in the line of duty say it could be years before he recovers from his injuries. Jason Raynor’s family released a statement about his health nearly two months after he was shot. 

Raynor’s family released the statement through the Daytona Beach Police Department late Wednesday. 

It’s the first update the family has provided on their son’s condition since the officer was shot in the head on June 23rd.

Raynor’s family says his recovery is slow and his injuries could take months or possibly years to heal saying, “we ask for the continued prayers and thoughts and thank those of you who have shown support in so many ways.”

His condition is still listed as critical. 

The suspect in the shooting is charged with attempted murder. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

