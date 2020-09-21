 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Officer charged with soliciting ‘inappropriate’ photos

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing a felony charge after investigators say he told a woman he would return her property if she sent him inappropriate photos.

Jacksonville police officer Brian Pace was arrested Sunday night and charged with soliciting a bribe.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the woman reported in May the theft of her cellphone and other property. Pace contacted her and told her the property had been found.

Investigators said he offered to return it if she would send him inappropriate photos over his cellphone. She filed a complaint this month. Pace contacted to meet her Sunday night, but he was arrested when he arrived.


