Off-duty Florida wildlife officer found fatally shot

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Florida wildlife officer has been found fatally shot.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. #Officer #Florida #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/SJdgwqcQ5S — MyFWC (@MyFWC) June 14, 2020

Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr. was found fatally shot early Sunday in rural Hendry County.

Authorities say three suspects are in custody.

Heartbroken to learn that @MyFWC officer Julian Keen Jr. was shot and killed this morning in LaBelle, FL. My prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Those responsible must and will be brought to justice. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) June 14, 2020

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement provided no other details.

The 30-year-old Keen grew up in LaBelle, Florida in Hendry County, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association says in a Facebook post that Keen would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.