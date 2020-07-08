OCPS Working On Reopening Plan; Group Encourages Voting By Mail; Demand On Contact Tracers Grows; Hospitals Say They Have ICU Bed Capacity: Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday July 8th
Hospitals say they have ICU bed capacity
Abe Aboraya, WMFE
Currently, 43 hospitals in Florida have zero beds available in the intensive care unit, including five hospitals in Orange and Osceola counties.
Florida added 7,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday alone. But that’s just a snapshot in time. Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also increasing and intensive care beds are filling up.
WMFE Health Reporter Abe Aboraya spoke with All Things Considered Host Nicole Darden Creston.
Aboraya said hospital bed capacity is one area to watch.
“Right now in Florida, 43 hospitals have zero beds available in the intensive care unit. That includes five hospitals in Orange and Osceola counties,” said Aboraya.
He said Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando has 65 patients in the ICU and no beds available, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
“Now that sounds scary. But in reality, what we’re seeing is more of a staffing issue than a lack of raw beds and ventilators,” said Aboraya.
“In a statement, Orlando Health says it has 200 ICU beds available – and can surge up to 500 ICU beds if needed.”
Demand on contact tracers grows as coronavirus cases increase
Dinorah Prevost, WUSF
Health experts point to contact tracing as one of the most effective ways to stem the steep rise of coronavirus cases in Florida.
Dr. Cindy Prins, UF epidemiologist said the demands on contact tracers are growing sharply as they try to reach more people who may have been exposed to the virus.
People may feel inconvenienced by the phone calls from tracers, she said. But it is a necessary step in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the disease.
“Really, all they’re trying to do is try to prevent more cases of COVID-19. So I really would ask them sincerely to please talk to these contact tracers and let them do their job to help protect other people.”
Prins was a guest Tuesday on The State We’re In – a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE.
Group encourages voting by mail and more robust Florida voter registration system
Gina Jordan, WFSU
The group All Voting is Local is encouraging online voter registration in Florida, while calling on state leaders to make sure the website can handle an influx of registrations.
The group’s Florida director, Brad Ashwell, said the system tends to fail at inopportune times – like right before an election – because of the sudden traffic.
“It was fairly predictable, and it happened here in 2018 both before the August primary and the November general election, and it’s happened since then intermittently,” sai Ashwell.
“So we’re really hoping the state will take every step to ensure that it’s robust and working well in the coming weeks and coming months.”
The group says more than a million Americans couldn’t vote in 2016 because of problems at the polls. So they’re promoting the vote-by-mail option as being secure and safe during the pandemic.
“It’s the safest way to avoid long lines at the polls. It’s been used in Florida since 2012. Both parties have used it successfully. Any instances of fraud have been caught and adjudicated. I mean, there might be some that got missed, but there’s no real evidence that there’s a systemic fraud problem.”
To avoid having their ballot rejected, Ashwell said those using vote-by-mail should follow the rules closely regarding signatures and the deadline for submission.
The ballot must be received by the Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, with other options available for military and overseas voters.
Orange County Public Schools working on reopening plan
Amy Green, WMFE
Orange County School Board members met Tuesday to discuss how to reopen schools next month for the coming academic year.
The school board members considered an array of concerns from how to ensure children wear masks and wash hands to what to do should a child test positive for the coronavirus.
The meeting came as case numbers surge in Florida. Some board members asked Raul Pino of the state health department in Orange County whether now is the right time to reopen schools.
“If the question is, Is it safe to open the schools as we were operating before you closed? No. Procedures and guidance have to change. The schools, if you guys decide to open it, they have to open in a different environment.”
State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran in an executive order is calling on “brick and mortar” schools to reopen five days a week and offer the full slate of services for all students.
