OCPS Working On Reopening Plan; Group Encourages Voting By Mail; Demand On Contact Tracers Grows; Hospitals Say They Have ICU Bed Capacity: Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday July 8th

Hospitals say they have ICU bed capacity

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Currently, 43 hospitals in Florida have zero beds available in the intensive care unit, including five hospitals in Orange and Osceola counties.

Florida added 7,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday alone. But that’s just a snapshot in time. Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also increasing and intensive care beds are filling up.

WMFE Health Reporter Abe Aboraya spoke with All Things Considered Host Nicole Darden Creston.

Aboraya said hospital bed capacity is one area to watch.

“Right now in Florida, 43 hospitals have zero beds available in the intensive care unit. That includes five hospitals in Orange and Osceola counties,” said Aboraya.

He said Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando has 65 patients in the ICU and no beds available, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

“Now that sounds scary. But in reality, what we’re seeing is more of a staffing issue than a lack of raw beds and ventilators,” said Aboraya.

“In a statement, Orlando Health says it has 200 ICU beds available – and can surge up to 500 ICU beds if needed.”

Demand on contact tracers grows as coronavirus cases increase

Dinorah Prevost, WUSF

Health experts point to contact tracing as one of the most effective ways to stem the steep rise of coronavirus cases in Florida.

Dr. Cindy Prins, UF epidemiologist said the demands on contact tracers are growing sharply as they try to reach more people who may have been exposed to the virus.

People may feel inconvenienced by the phone calls from tracers, she said. But it is a necessary step in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

“Really, all they’re trying to do is try to prevent more cases of COVID-19. So I really would ask them sincerely to please talk to these contact tracers and let them do their job to help protect other people.”

Prins was a guest Tuesday on The State We’re In – a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE.