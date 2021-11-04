 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
OCPS will open rotating vaccination clinics at 22 high schools in the district next week

Orange County Public Schools will offer students aged 5 years old and up the Pfizer shot at one of 22 high schools in the district starting next week. 

The walkup vaccination clinics at 22 OCPS high schools will open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of next week. Any child who is five years old and up can get the two-dose Pfizer shot on site.

Spokesperson Scott Howat says the district has already sent out information to parents about their nearest high school vaccination site.

But families are welcome to get the shot at any participating school in the district. 

“They can go to one of the other schools. They can go anywhere within the school district to access the COVID-19 shot.”

Howat says the vaccines are not required but strongly recommended for all students.  

“It is voluntary. I want to make sure that’s emphasized, that getting the coronavirus COVID-19 shot is completely voluntary. We are strongly encouraging our parents to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines along with the Pfizer booster shot will be available for parents at the sites on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sites are open from 4 to 8 pm on weekdays and between 9 am and 1 pm on Saturday.


