OCPS makes face masks optional for teachers, staff starting Thursday

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Orange County has fallen to 2.62 percent.

Orange County Public School teachers and staff will no longer be required to wear face masks starting Thursday.

But visitors to schools in the district, including volunteers, will still be asked to wear a facial covering on campus.

The announcement comes just weeks after a face mask mandate for OCPS students expired on October 30th.

Parents and guardians can now opt their child out of the policy with a note to their teacher.

On the first day of vaccination clinics at OCPS high schools, more than 1,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 got the Pfizer shot.

And an additional 400 children over 12 and adults, including parents and other family members, received their vaccine or booster shot on site.