 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ocasio-Cortez: Yoho’s apology on the House floor is ‘not an apology’

by (WMFE)
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Republican Ted Yoho, who represents Ocala in Congress, apologized on the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday for what he said when he confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho

On Monday, a reporter with The Hill overheard Yoho haranguing the prominent progressive Democrat about issues of poverty and crime and, as they separated, heard him use a profanity and a sexist slur to describe her.

Yoho’s apology aired on C-SPAN.

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York,” he said. “It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful.”

He said the offensive name-calling was not spoken to his colleagues, that he has known poverty — and that people can succeed without being encouraged to break the law.

“I cannot apologize for my passion,” he added, “or for loving my God, my family and my country.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded in a series of tweets, saying that Yoho didn’t say her name, didn’t take responsibility and had mischaracterized a “verbal assault” as a conversation.

She tweeted: “This is not an apology.”

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP