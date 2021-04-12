 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Ocala’s Appleton could receive Foosaner Art Museum’s collection after it closes July 1

by (WMFE)
The Foosaner Art Museum in Melbourne will close July 1. Photo: Google Maps

The permanent collection at the Foosaner Art Museum in Melbourne could be destined for a museum in Ocala.

A spokesman for Florida Tech, which owns the Foosaner, says the college is, “finalizing transfer agreements” with the Appleton Museum of Art and the College of Central Florida.

The collection at Florida Tech’s Ruth Funk Center for Textile Arts could be going, as well.

The Appleton confirmed the negotiations.

The Foosaner’s 5,000 works include Asian ceramics and metalwork along with pieces by Central Florida artists, Impressionist Ernst Oppler and nature photographer Clyde Butcher.

The Foosaner will close on July 1.

It was established in 1978 as the Brevard Art Center and Museum. Florida Tech took it over in 2011 after a $1 million gift.

It was renamed the Foosaner Art Museum, and the college made a 10-year commitment. But it proved too costly, and Florida Tech sold the property last year to a developer planning a hotel.

Its final exhibit — abstract art by Rene Griffith and Steve Seinberg — ends June 30.


