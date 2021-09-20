 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ocala voters pick mayor, 4 of 5 council members on Tuesday

by (WMFE)

Ocala City Hall. Photo: City of Ocala via Facebook


All but one of the elected positions in Ocala city government are on a city-wide ballot Tuesday.

There’s the mayor’s race, with 10-year incumbent Kent Guinn facing civic and medical business leader Manal Fakhoury.

Guinn emphasizes his support for law enforcement. Fakhoury says she’ll be a mayor for ALL of Ocala.

Four of the five seats on the City Council are also up for a vote, and all these are non-partisan races.

In District 1, incumbent Brent Malever faces Barry Mansfield.

Rusty Juergens and Ty Schlichter are challenging Jay Musleh in District 3. 

In the other two council seats, the current members are not running.

Greg Steen and former council member James Hilty are vying for District 5. Six candidates are in the special election for District 4.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. About 4,000 voters — or 10 percent — have already voted by mail.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP