Ocala voters pick mayor, 4 of 5 council members on Tuesday

All but one of the elected positions in Ocala city government are on a city-wide ballot Tuesday.

There’s the mayor’s race, with 10-year incumbent Kent Guinn facing civic and medical business leader Manal Fakhoury.

Guinn emphasizes his support for law enforcement. Fakhoury says she’ll be a mayor for ALL of Ocala.

Four of the five seats on the City Council are also up for a vote, and all these are non-partisan races.

In District 1, incumbent Brent Malever faces Barry Mansfield.

Rusty Juergens and Ty Schlichter are challenging Jay Musleh in District 3.

In the other two council seats, the current members are not running.

Greg Steen and former council member James Hilty are vying for District 5. Six candidates are in the special election for District 4.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. About 4,000 voters — or 10 percent — have already voted by mail.