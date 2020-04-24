Ocala SunTran Saved by CARES Act; Autonomous Shuttles Deliver Food in Lake Nona; Florida Farmers Struggle to Sell Produce; Your Coronavirus Update for 4/24
The COVID-19 pandemic has cost Ocala’s SunTran bus system 48 percent of its ridership, but quick action on PPE and a boost in federal funding will keep it rolling
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
The CARES Act includes millions of dollars for transit systems to add safeguards against the coronavirus and keep them afloat.
In Ocala, SunTran got six-and-a-half million. It will replace carpet with washable floors, add semi-private rest areas for drivers and build enclosures for them on the buses.
But Ocala Planning and Zoning Manager David Boston says most of the money will fund operating expenses for the next two years.
“Within a week of them putting this out there, the city applied for this funding so that we can keep SunTran running and keep people safe as quickly and effectively as possible,” Boston said.
With the first hint of a pandemic, transit officials say they stocked up on masks, gloves and cleaning supplies.
SunTran has also cut back its hours and added frequent cleanings.
Restaurants in Orlando’s Lake Nona community are delivering food via autonomous shuttles
Danielle Prieur, WMFE
Jessi Blakly with Tavistock Restaurant Collection, says Park Pizza & Brewing CO used the Beep shuttles to deliver pizzas to doctors and nurses on the COVID-19 frontlines at the Orlando VA.
Blakely says the unmanned vehicles allowed them to maintain social distancing
“I think like everyone we want to do what’s right not just for our employees, but for the community as a whole. We’re on board with the idea that things are going to take place over time and certainly be phased in their approach.”
The shuttles have been used to transfer coronavirus tests for processing at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
The autonomous shuttle service launched last September. The shuttles stopped taking passengers in March because of the pandemic.
Georgia border county chairman: ‘No objection’ to Floridians coming over for business
Ryan Dailey, WFSU
Some Georgia businesses will begin re-opening Friday, and more will phase in after the weekend. Bill Slaughter is commission chairman for Lowndes County, which sits just over the Florida border. He says if Floridians come over to do business, they need to take precautions.
“Initially on Friday, our barber shops, hair salons, spas, those type businesses, tattoo parlors – they’ll be able to open back up,” Slaughter said Thursday.
Restaurants will be permitted to resume dine-in services Monday.
Slaughter, a Republican who won the commission chair seat in 2012, says even though the businesses are permitted to re-open, they’ll have to follow some additional guidelines to mitigate spread of COVID-19.
“For example, from a barber shop standpoint, they will be unable to use the same apron on multiple clients,” the chairman told WFSU.
For some businesses, that will mean having to stock up on additional inventory. Counties like Lowndes and cities like Thomasville are a short drive for Floridians. Slaughter says he’s not discouraging Floridians, whose neighborhood businesses are still closed from coming over. But, he’s urging caution:
“I have personally no objection to it, however, I still would encourage everyone to be sure that you practice good sanitation, that you keep in mind that when you are out and about, you greatly raise the potential that you could come in contact with someone that’s carrying the virus,” Slaughter said.
Georgia is still under a stay-at-home order. The state’s Governor Brian Kemp recently extended the order to last until the end of the month.
President Donald Trump, who backed Kemp in his highly-contested gubernatorial race, said during a press conference this week he “strongly disagrees” with Kemp’s decision to open businesses at this point.
Florida growers having difficulty selling their produce to grocery stores
Robbie Gaffney, WFSU
Florida fruit and vegetable growers that once relied on restaurants, schools and other institutions are finding it difficult to sell their produce to grocery stores.
Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association President Mike Joyner says that’s because panic buying has stopped and demand is slow.
“That first week of sheltering in place, we just weren’t moving anything. And now, what we’ve seen is it has come back but it has come back very slowly. It just really is more in drips and drabs in this point.”
Joyner says it’s too soon to tell what the long-term impacts on Florida agriculture will be.
Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys
The Associated Press
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors for a month due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but staff at the Turtle Hospital, a popular Keys environmental attraction, continue efforts to rehabilitate injured sea turtles.
Wearing protective face masks, hospital staff released a rehabilitated green sea turtle back to the ocean Wednesday.
Aldo Leopold, a 100-pound juvenile green sea turtle, was rescued in late February after being discovered floating offshore, unable to dive.
The endangered reptile was treated at the Turtle Hospital with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a nourishing diet of fish, squid and greens.
Feds confiscate masks meant for Miami-Dade firefighters
The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — A shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters was confiscated last week by the federal government.
Frank Rollason, the director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County, told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were for firefighters who planned to begin at-home new coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites.
Miami-Dade has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning.
Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.
Half a million jobless claims filed in Florida last week
The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — According to new figures, a half-million Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Thursday’s new figures comes as a statewide task force continues examining when businesses shuttered and forced to lay off workers because of the new coronavirus can reopen.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that more than 505,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Florida last week.
That pushes the state’s number of claims filed for unemployment well past 1 million claims since businesses around the state started closing last month under lockdown orders from municipalities and then Florida’s governor.
Florida has a civilian labor force of around 10 million workers.
