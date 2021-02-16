 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ocala set to revise open lodging ordinance after anti-homeless provision found unconstitutional

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

An excerpt from Ocala's open lodging ordinance cited in a federal lawsuit.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Ocala City Council on Tuesday will consider changing its open lodging ordinance after a federal judge found part of it unconstitutional.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others sued the city on behalf of three men for “criminalizing homelessness.”

The ACLU of Florida says the men had been arrested repeatedly. One had spent 219 days in jail and was assessed more than four-thousand dollars on 10 counts of violating the ordinance.

Under the current code, one reason to arrest someone sleeping outdoors is if they say they are homeless.

In a summary judgment last week, Judge James S. Moody Jr. said police cannot do that without first determining there are shelter beds available. It amounts to punishing someone for being homeless.

In response, the city attorney wants the council to remove the reference to homelessness. He says the city has enforced its open lodging law whether people are homeless or not.

The judge also voided trespass warnings issued against the men because Ocala’s process doesn’t provide a reason for the warning or a means to contest it.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP