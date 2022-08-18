 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Ocala man is one of three charged in killing of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

by Alanna Durkin Richer (The Associated Press)

This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Three men have been charged in the killing of Bulger in a West Virginia prison. Photo: U.S. Marshals Service via AP


Three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison.

The Justice Department announced the indictments against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55; Paul J. DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, on Thursday.

The FBI Jacksonville office announced on Twitter that McKinnon, of Ocala, was arrested with assistance from the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Geas and DeCologero were already in federal custody. But McKinnon was on federal supervised release.

The charges come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Eighty-nine-year-old Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018, hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes. Prosecutors says Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times.


