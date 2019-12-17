 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Ocala Charter School Francis Marion Military Academy Closes

by (WMFE)

A screenshot from Francis Marion Military Academy's web page. The charter school has closed.

The charter school Francis Marion Military Academy in Ocala closed after classes on Monday.

The academy cited financial trouble as the reason for the closure.

Kevin Christian, the director of public relations for Marion County Public Schools, said the school board found out about the closure yesterday afternoon just before it was announced to students.

“It’s no secret the school has struggled for many years, be it through finances, facilities, or because of the curriculum, the school grade,” Christian said. “They’ve had their struggles, and the school board on multiple occasions has allowed them to continue, hoping those struggles would be resolved.”

Marion County Public Schools is looking to move those students into public high schools.

The school had about 185 students. Francis Marion Military Academy was the only charter high school in Marion County.


