Central Florida News


Ocala-area horse farm accused of shortchanging foreign workers pays $137K in back pay and penalties

The U.S. Department of Labor says a prominent thoroughbred horse farm accused of shortchanging foreign workers has paid about $137,000 in back wages and civil penalties.

Wavertree Stables near Ocala hired the 29 workers under H-2B visas.

The Labor Department says the farm failed to keep accurate records, pay the employees for all the hours they worked or reimburse them for travel as required.

Their back pay amounted to $81,139.

The department announced the payment on Friday. The consent order was approved by a judge in November.

 


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

