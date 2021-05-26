NTSB: Firefighting helicopter crashed in Leesburg during test flight for new bucket system

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says the firefighting helicopter that crashed in Leesburg Tuesday with four people on board was on a test flight for a new bucket water release system.

The UH-60 Blackhawk belonged to Firehawk Helicopters, a private contractor that helps battle wildfires.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter lost control of the bucket, causing the rotor section to separate.

It crashed into a marshy wooded area and caught fire. A pilot and three passengers were believed to be on board but, as of Wednesday afternoon, only one body had been recovered.

Their names were not available.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the Leesburg International Airport.

The NTSB will lead an investigation there for two to four days. Then a helicopter will move the wreckage to a secure location.

On Facebook, the Florida Forest Service posted condolences for the lost crew.

The agency praised their service and, quote, “the (peace) of mind they gave our firefighters when they arrived on scene.”